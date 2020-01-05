Who wore the Priyanka Chopra inspired lehenga better, Mona Singh or Babita Phogat?

MUMBAI: The year 2019 saw a lot of Bollywood and TV stars getting married. While some opted for grand weddings, some tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding amid the close friends and family.



Two popular personalities whose wedding became the talk of the town was wrestler Babita Phogat and TV actress Mona Singh.



Babita got married in a lavish ceremony on 1st December with wrestler and long-time companion Vivek Suhag at their ancestral village of Balali in Haryana. The wedding grabbed all the attention from the masses after several pictures were shared by the Phogat sisters on their Instagram account.



What caught everyone's attention was Babita's bridal lehenga which was almost same as what Priyanka Chopra wore for her wedding last year. Babita looked ethereal in a maroon lehenga with exquisite work.



Fans couldn't stop adoring Babita as her look reminded them of Bollywood beauty Priyanka.



Take a look at Babita's wedding pictures:



On December 27, popular TV actress Mona tied the knot with beau Shyam in a close-knit ceremony which was attended by only close friends and family. Just like Babita, Mona's look too was similar to that of Priyanka. The actress also opted for a maroon lehenga and looked like a dream.Mona's wedding look yet again made people recollect PeeCee's wedding look. This shows that Priyanka's wedding look is not just popular among the commoners but also among the celebs.Take a look at Mona's pictures:Well, while both the brides looked extremely beautiful in their respective looks, it is difficult to say who rocked it better.What do you think? Tell us in the comments.