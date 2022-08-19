Whoa! Ajooni's Shoaib Ibrahim could have easily stepped into Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera role, here's the proof

The show is well appreciated and liked by the viewers as it is the comeback of Shoaib.

Whoa! Ajooni's Shoaib Ibrahim could have easily stepped into Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera role, here's the proof

It is indeed a delight to watch the sizzling chemistry between Shoaib and Aayushee as they are paired up for the very first time on the small screen.

The show is well appreciated and liked by the viewers as it is the comeback of Shoaib.

But in the midst of the things, Shoaib shared something on his social media which proved that he could have easily stepped into the role of Ranbir Kapoor in his film Shamshera.

He took to his social media and shared a glimpse wherein he was seen shaking his leg on Kapoor's song from Shamshera.

He captioned the video, "Kukku shoki ki demand pe Between the shots with my heera moti..... on my Current Fav!"

Have a look!

Talking about his show, as earlier reported, Ajooni again insults the Baggas in the Satyanarayan Pooja, thus Biji is now determined to stoop low to trouble Ajooni to the core. However, let's wait a bit to see how Ajooni will give a befitting reply to Biji and take a strong stand for herself.

Well, what is your take on his video?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned and keep reading tellychakkar.com for all the latest news and updates.

