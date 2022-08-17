Amazing! From being handsome to charismatic; here is Shoaib Ibrahim’s journey decoded

But today, since Shoaib’s journey as an actor clocks 13 years, we bring to you a glimpse of the video he shared on his social media by rewinding his journey.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

The handsome and charismatic Shoaib Ibrahim started his journey as 'Karan Pratap' in Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, and has been a part of some major, path-breaking shows since!

He became a household name for his role in Colors’ popular show Sasural Simar Ka as Prem Bharadwaj in 2011, opposite the gorgeous Dipika Kakar. He got replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar in 2013.

He gained massive popularity for playing the dual roles of Abhimanyu and Aditya Singh Rathore on Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, opposite Surbhi Jyoti.

Shoaib aka Rajveer also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 with his baliye Dipika Kakar, and on February 22, 2018, he finally tied the knot with her.

Post his marriage, the charmer was seen in Jeet Gaya Toh Piya Morey as Varun Babbar opposite Yesha Rughani. And right now, he is ruling everyone's hearts with his power-packed performance in Star Bharat’s Ajooni, as Rajveer opposite Aayushe Khurana.

But today since Shoaib's journey as an actor clocks 13 years, we bring to you a glimpse of a video that he has shared on his social media by rewinding his journey.

Amazing! From being handsome to charismatic; here is Shoaib Ibrahim's journey decoded
