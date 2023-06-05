Whoa! Aman Gupta talks about Shark Tank India’s success, says “Elders are watching more business shows than 'Saas Bahu' serials”

Aman Gupta, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of electronics brand boAt, was one of the Sharks of the show.
Aman gupta

MUMBAI:  One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

Aman Gupta, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of electronics brand boAt, was one of the Sharks of the show. He recently spoke about the popularity of shows like Shark Tank at the 23rd edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai. He said, “I think this is a very good change. Nowadays children are not watching cartoons and elders are watching more business shows than 'Saas Bahu' serials. So there is entertainment as well as learning from it and there could not have been a better time for the country to bring this show. India has changed people like smart things.”

Shark Tank India 2 went off air on 10th March 2023.

