Whoa! Ankit Gupta, Vishal Aditya Singh or Fahmaan Khan who is the highest paid actor on Colors? Read on to know their per episode fees

Even shows like Ankit Gupta starrer Junooniyatt or Fahmaan Khan's DharamPatnii have been creating waves on Colors. And now the upcoming show Chand Jalne Laga starring Vishal Aditya Singh is elevating the curiosity and excitement among fans.
Colors is one of the most loved channels, that showcases some of the most entertaining and gripping content. The reality show Bigg Boss is one of them that has been a constant favorite of fans. From Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare to Ankit Gupta, the contestants stood out on Bigg Boss 16 and now Bigg Boss 17 is going to be no different with celebs like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Ankita Lokhande, among others all set to join.

MUMBAI: Colors is one of the most loved channels, that showcases some of the most entertaining and gripping content. The reality show Bigg Boss is one of them that has been a constant favorite of fans. From Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare to Ankit Gupta, the contestants stood out on Bigg Boss 16 and now Bigg Boss 17 is going to be no different with celebs like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Ankita Lokhande, among others all set to join.

Even shows like Ankit Gupta starrer Junooniyatt or Fahmaan Khan's DharamPatnii have been creating waves on Colors. And now the upcoming show Chand Jalne Laga starring Vishal Aditya Singh is elevating the curiosity and excitement among fans. But do you know which of these Colors actors gets paid the highest? Let’s take a look;

Vishal who is making his comeback on Tv in Chand Jalge Laga will be seen in a never before seen avatar from October 23rd. As per a source, “Vishal is being paid Rs 60-70k per day for the shoot of Chand Jalne Laga. The role required a guy who can pull off intense scenes with ease and the makers believed Vishal fit the bill perfectly.”

DharamPatnii stars Fahmaan Khan in the lead, sadly the show went off air last month. The actor who played Ravi in the Ekta Kapoor’s show was paid Rs 75-80k per day for the shoot of the show. Fahmaan gained immense popularity with his show Imlie.

Ankit Gupta made waves in the show Udaariyaan with Priyanka Chahar Chodhary. He later won hearts for his stint on Bigg Boss 16. The actor reportedly is paid Rs 80k per day for the romantic drama.

So from the above we can see that the highest paid contestant on the show is Ankti Gupta.

