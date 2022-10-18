WHOA! From Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, tops Tv shows and their dramatic twists

MUMBAI : Television is the heartbeat of Indians and when they come with lots of interesting twists and turns, it is all the more exciting. Its makers are taking extra efforts to give us new dramatic plots so viewers are hooked on to their TV screens and keep waiting for the next episode.

Here is a look at the top Tv shows right now that are giving us amazing twists.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa is one of the top shows on Indian television. The current track is that Baa is furious at Pakhi and slaps her for what she has done with Adhik. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Vinayak is upset and locks himself in the room. Virat meanwhile is upset seeing Vinayak like that and fires Sai for telling him the truth. While Savi and Vinayak leave the house they get kidnapped.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhimanyu and Akshara don’t want Manjari to know about them hating each other. Meanwhile Aarohi and Neil’s relationship is exposed to all and Aarohi is about to expose Akshara staying at the Birla house.

Kundali Bhagya 

Prithvi and Sherlyn are exposed but their evil plans continue. Sherlyn then brainwashes Rishabh against Preeta. Rishabh then starts to doubt Preeta and Arjun.

Imlie

The show is doing very well on the rating charts. Atharv not only marries Imlie but will also have an extramarital affair with Cheeni. 

