WHOA! Are Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull more than just good friends?

MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty is an Indian film and television actress. She has appeared in various TV serials. Currently, she is playing the role of Imlie in Imlie season 2. Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The story has taken a major turn with Aryan and Imlie’s death and Imlie season 2 starting. We saw a huge leap in the show after which Meethi and Cheeni are all grown up.

Megh Chakraborty aka Imlie is being highly appreciated for her performance on the show and also has to live up to the name Imlie which was earlier played by Sumbul Touqeer.

She keeps sharing pictures and videos with close friend Sahil Phull. The two were a part of Sab TV’s Kaatelal and Sons and have been great friends ever since.

Sahil Phull is an Indian television and film actor. He is known for the television shows Piya Rangrezz, Kaatelal & Sons, Uttaran and Haiwaan: The Monster.

The two even took a trip to Goa recently and celebrated Sahil’s birthday. Megha surprised Sahil with a beautiful setup on the beach in Goa and the two could be seen dancing and having a gala time.

The two keep sharing glimpses together on their social media. Be it pictures, videos or their old memories from the show they did together.

The fans also keep making edits for the two and even have a ship name “Mehil” for them. “Me” for Megha and “Hil” for Sahil.

It seems like the two are really close but could it be possible that there is some spark and they are more than just good friends?

Here are a few glimpses of the two together:

Check it out here:

