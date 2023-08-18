Whoa! Bigg Boss 10’s Manu Punjabi adds a new family member and it’s price will make your jaws drop

MUMBAI: Manu Punjabi who was once lesser known in Showbiz made a strong mark with his stint on Bigg Boss 10. He became a household name and many enjoyed watching him on the reality show. He was also seen in Bigg Boss 14 but had to exit the house soon due to health reasons. Manu is now making headlines for another reason. Read on to know about his new addition!

Manu has now added a new feather to his hat and it is a luxury car. The actor is now a proud owner of a brand new Mahindra XUV700. He shared his pride and joy with his online fans and posted a video of unveiling his new buy. The vehicle is priced at around a whopping Rs 25 Lakhs. He captioned the exciting video, “New Family member #xuv700

Check out the video here;

One fan wrote, “Amazing congratulations” another wrote, “Congratulation bhaiya and be happy aise hi tarkki karte raho “

Manu had purchased his car in 2021 and this new buy adds to his car collection.

Credit-Pinkvilla