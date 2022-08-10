Whoa! Check out the amazing transformation of Saat Phere’s Rajshree Thakur

MUMBAI:Zee Tv’s Saat Phere has been one of the most popular and loved shows. Amchi Mumbai's Maharastrian mulgi, Rajshri Thakur aka Saloni from the show has dared to essay the unconventional role of a dusky character on the show. Talking about her show Rajshree had previously said, “It has changed my life altogether. I am very lucky to have bagged this role. Though I had expected it to be a popular show, I never knew it would be so popular! But it's overwhelming. I meet fans who just come over and say that they don't find any other serial as good as Saat Phere…”

The actress today, however, is a far cry from her previous docile, traditional look. She has had an amazing and glamorous transformation that will leave you completely awestruck.

Seeing her pictures in modern outfits, one fan commented, “Slaying as always” another wrote, “Maharma Partap me sabse pyara roll aap ka lga mujhe” one wrote, “You look hot”

