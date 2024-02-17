Whoa! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Harshad Arora drops a major hint about his upcoming wedding with fiance Muskaan Rajput

Harshad became a household name with his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin while Muskaan has been part of shows like Naagin.
Harshad

MUMBAI: Hardshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput are two well known faces of the Tv industry. Looks like the duo have found a life partner in each other. Two months after confirming their relationship, they have announced their engagement. Harshad became a household name with his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin while Muskaan has been part of shows like Naagin.

Also Read-Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisation hits, Virat apologises to Pakhi

Harshad and Muskaan shared a glimpse of their engagement and wrote, “Taking the next step together, #engaged” In the monochrome picture, Harshad is lovingly helping Muskaan put on her jewelry.

Take a look;

Giving a hint about their wedding, Harshad said that the wedding will most probably take place by the end of this year. The families are yet to zero down on a date and place for the wedding.

We wish the couple a heartiest congratulations!

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi tries to convince Virat to spend time with her

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodLife 

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sai Virat Pakhi Satya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt Savi Vinayak Ishaan reeva aria sakaria Bhavika Sharma Tanmay Shah Abhishek Kumar Harshad Arora Muskaan Rajput Naagin TV news TellyChakkar
