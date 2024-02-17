Whoa! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Harshad Arora drops a major hint about his upcoming wedding with fiance Muskaan Rajput

MUMBAI: Hardshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput are two well known faces of the Tv industry. Looks like the duo have found a life partner in each other. Two months after confirming their relationship, they have announced their engagement. Harshad became a household name with his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin while Muskaan has been part of shows like Naagin.

Harshad and Muskaan shared a glimpse of their engagement and wrote, “Taking the next step together, #engaged” In the monochrome picture, Harshad is lovingly helping Muskaan put on her jewelry.

Take a look;

Giving a hint about their wedding, Harshad said that the wedding will most probably take place by the end of this year. The families are yet to zero down on a date and place for the wedding.

We wish the couple a heartiest congratulations!

