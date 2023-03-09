Whoa! How the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain famed Ram Kapoor lost 30 kgs leaving his fans stunned with his physical transformation

MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor is a well known face on Indian Television. Apart from shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, etc. he has also been part of many Bollywood films. The actor who celebrated his 50th birthday recently has now stunned his fans with his amazing physical transformation.

Ram Kapoor won millions of hearts with his show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The talented actor who once weighed 135 kgs, lost 30 kgs and his journey of his phenomenal physical transformation left many speechless. Speaking of how he managed to lose so much weight Ram told a news portal, “I used to eat limited food for eight hours. For the rest 16 hours, I didn’t eat anything at all” He further added, “I was 130 kg when I started and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs. I decided that if I wanted to achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time. 6 months to a year.”

Ram has been part of many movies like "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", "Golmaal Returns", "Udaan", and "Thappad" among numerous others, has forayed the digital space in recent times with the web series "Abhay 2" and "A Suitable Boy".

Ram has made his health and overall image as a priority and at his age to have such a physical transformation is truly a big achievement!

Credit-Pinkvilla





