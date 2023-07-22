Whoa! This Indian Tv show is the most expensive with a budget higher than Brahmastra, and Baahubali; it's not Suryaputra Karn or Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Indian movies have gone up many notches in terms of scale, grandeur and budget. That was however not the case with TV shows during the 90s and 2000s. All that has now changed. Television shows have over the years grown in scale and their budgets are being compared to big Bollywood films.

Now, you’ll be surprised to know that an Indian Tv show that aired in 2017 was made on a staggering budget of Rs 500 crores. Its overall production cost was estimated to be around Rs 400 crores. This makes its budget more than those of films like Pathaan (Rs 250 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 250 crore), and Brahmastra (Rs 375 crore).

We are talking about the show Porus which aired on Sony TV from November 2017 to November 2018. 

Porus was produced by One Life Studios and it was earlier reported that the show was supposed to have 260 episodes and a production budget over Rs 1 crore per episode. By the end, the show aired 299 episodes and the budget went up to Rs 500 crores. The show starred Laksh Lalwani, Rohit Purohit, Rati Pandey, Aditya Redij, Sameksha, Sunny Ghanshani, and Suhani Dhanki. The staggering budget was mainly due to the large sets, spending on CGI, massive scale that involved battle sequences with thousands of extras, and outdoor shooting schedules.

Before Porus, Suryaputra Karn was the most expensive Tv show made with a budget of Rs 250 crores. Among the non-fiction shows, Bigg Boss is the most expensive show with a budget of Rs 300 Crores spent on the latest season. The top 10 expensive Indian Tv shows include Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, 24, Jodha Akbar, Yudh, Warrior High, as well as reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.   

