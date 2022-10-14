WHOA! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey fame actress Riya Bhattacharje shares a Cryptic Post; is she taking a break?

MUMBAI: Tv actress Riya Bhattacharje rose to fame after portraying the character of Akriti in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey on StarPlus, that recently went off-air. She portrayed a negative character on the show but the audience loved her in the character and she definitely created a space for herself.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a post which has left her fans worried. The post contains a picture of what seems a painting of a girl and butterflies aflutter above her. She wants to be soaring and flying. The background is a deep blue with the girl and butterflies, painted black.

The caption has had her fans worried and she seems to be expressing something through it. The questions arise on the lines that maybe the actress is going through something. Nothing is confirmed as of now but the concerned fans took to the comment section, looking for her well being. Some praised the art and asked if she drew it.

Her show ended in a short span and in an interview with another portal she had talked about how all good things in life end and one must move ahead in life. Even though the journey of the show was short, she loved every part. She had many good things to say about her show and co-actors and how well they had bonded.

Credits: Bollywood Life