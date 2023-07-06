Whoa! Karan Kundrra charges this jaw-dropping amount per episode and it is more than Tejasswi Prakash’s remuneration for Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the industry for a very long time and has steadily become one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world. He rose to fame with his chocolate boy avatar in Kitani Mohabbat Hai.

He then appeared in episodic TV series like 'Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai' as Veeru and 'Aahat' as Harsha Khandeparkar. He also acted in the Hindi TV serials like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Despite having acted in many movies, Karan returned to Television and is currently seen in the thriller show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Karan has won hearts with the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. He plays a werewolf in the show. The show that also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh has been getting mixed reviews. Do you know how much Karan is paid per episode on the show?

Reportedly, Karan is earning a jaw-dropping Rs 3 Lakhs per day, which is more than what his lady love Tejasswi Prakash is earning in Naagin 6. She is reportedly getting Rs 2 Lakhs per episode.

Speaking about his role in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Karan previously said, “Veer Oberoi is a challenging character because it can easily slip into the caricaturish zone. When someone plays a negative role, they end up making it an all-black antagonist, but they are not real. Veer has his own standard of good and bad, he does not care about what people think of him. He is unapologetic and intense. It becomes difficult to make such a character rooted to reality, which is what I am trying to do.”

