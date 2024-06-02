Whoa! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya makes THIS special request for her ‘hot & single’ co-star

Shraddha has a huge social media following who love to see every post and story she puts up. Fans love the actress’s sense of humor and reels.
Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya, which has been seen getting great ratings on BARC. The actress began modeling when she was 19. The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.

Shraddha has a huge social media following who love to see every post and story she puts up. Fans love the actress’s sense of humor and reels. Her fans know that actress Anjum Fakih who is also a part of Kundali Bhagya and plays the role of Shrishti Arora is  Shraddha’s BFF and the duo share amazing reels and posts together.

Recently the duo were seen enjoying themselves at a friend’s birthday party. Shraddha shared a video of Anjum where she is sitting and captioned the video, “This Hot Gorgeous woman is single!!! Only Hot & Rich apply” check out the video below;

Shraddha and Anjum have shared the sweetest bond for over so many years, Anjum does call Shraddha Di, in real life as well. 

What are your thoughts on Shraddha’s videos? Tell us in the comments below

