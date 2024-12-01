Whoa! Pandya Store's Rohit Chandel shares an exciting BTS from his previous show for THIS reason, check it out

Rohit Chandel is a well known name in the TV industry who plays the lead role of Dhaval in Pandya Store.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 13:41
Rohit Chandel

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry. The show has taken a 15 leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

ALSO READ: Wow! Mouni Roy opens up about how she fell in love with her husband Suraj Nambiar; Says ‘It was a typical boy-meets-girl’

Rohit Chandel is a well known name in the TV industry who plays the lead role of Dhaval in Pandya Store. The actor has a huge fan following and he keeps sharing posts and reels that keep fans entertained. His latest post shows the BTS of his previous show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal where he is running and sitting on a horse. 

Rohit captioned the post, “Dhawal’s recent outfit reminded me of this ! The way our dhawal fights the world for Natasha, Baji ran like this and announced the war for kashi when she got kidnapped !A man fights for his love but Among the chaos and bloodshed, love is the gentle breeze that offers solace !”

Check out his post here;

What are your thoughts on Rohit Chandel’s comparisons between his character in Pandya Store as Dhaval and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal as Bajirao? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Pandya Store: Shocking! Amresh's world gets shaken by Worker's Demands

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Priyanshi Krutika Desai Rohit Chandel Ananya Khare Cockrow Shaika Productions Pandya Store off-air Pandya Store new show Hiba Nawab Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar Kashibai Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 13:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! “looking so akward” neitzes trolls actress Nora Fatehi for this new video
MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is indeed one of the most loved and followed stars in Indian cinema, she has been grabbing...
Kya Baat Hai! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan shares a sweet picture with THIS actor, shares an interesting ship name for them, check it out!
MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor known for his role as Aryan in the star plus show, Imlie and enjoys a massive...
Song Out! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are here with their amazing dance moves in this new song from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
MUMBAI: With the start of the year, a lot of revelations and announcements have happened which is keeping the fans...
Whoa! Pandya Store's Rohit Chandel shares an exciting BTS from his previous show for THIS reason, check it out
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Exclusive! Aankh Micholi is nothing like Diya Aur Baati Hum 2; my character is well layered with oodles of colours to his personality: Mithil Jain
MUMBAI: Star Plus will soon launch a new show titled Aankh Micholi which will go on-air from January 22.The show is...
Compliments! Vivek Oberoi applauds Ranbir Kapoor's outstanding performance in 'Animal’; Says ‘Slaying it as always…’
MUMBAI: At last week's Animal victory bash, Vivek Oberoi his father Suresh Oberoi's plus one had nothing but positive...
Recent Stories
Nora Fatehi
Trolled! “looking so akward” neitzes trolls actress Nora Fatehi for this new video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan
Kya Baat Hai! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan shares a sweet picture with THIS actor, shares an interesting ship name for them, check it out!
Aankh Micholi
Exclusive! Aankh Micholi is nothing like Diya Aur Baati Hum 2; my character is well layered with oodles of colours to his personality: Mithil Jain
Hirva Trivedi
Exclusive: Hirva Trivedi and Swastik Tiwari to play the lead artists of the pre-leap story in Star Plus’ upcoming drama Aankh Micholi
Mouni Roy
Uff! Naagin's Mouni Roy breaks the internet with her latest sizzling hot photoshoot
Daler Mehndi
Wow: ‘THIS’ BTS moment of Daler Mehndi shooting for the special Lohri track in Teri Meri Doriyaann is sure to brighten up your day!
Taavish Gupta
Aww! Udaariyaan fame Taavish Gupta pays a special visit to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; the duo dancing proves Priyanka's humble and down to earth personality (Watch Video)