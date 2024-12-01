Whoa! Pandya Store's Rohit Chandel shares an exciting BTS from his previous show for THIS reason, check it out

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry. The show has taken a 15 leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

Rohit Chandel is a well known name in the TV industry who plays the lead role of Dhaval in Pandya Store. The actor has a huge fan following and he keeps sharing posts and reels that keep fans entertained. His latest post shows the BTS of his previous show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal where he is running and sitting on a horse.

Rohit captioned the post, “Dhawal’s recent outfit reminded me of this ! The way our dhawal fights the world for Natasha, Baji ran like this and announced the war for kashi when she got kidnapped !A man fights for his love but Among the chaos and bloodshed, love is the gentle breeze that offers solace !”

Check out his post here;

What are your thoughts on Rohit Chandel’s comparisons between his character in Pandya Store as Dhaval and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal as Bajirao? Tell us in the comments below.

