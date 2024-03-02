Whoa! Pandya Store's Rohit Chandel shares an interesting picture that he never shared on social media, check it out

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry. The show has taken a 15 years leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

Rohit has a huge fan following and loves to share interesting updates on his show. Currently on Pandya Store, Rohti plays the role of Dhaval. Earlier, he was going to marry Suhani but now in the current track, Natasha’s marriage has been fixed with Shashank.

Dhaval, who has been winning hearts with his performance in the show, has now shared a rare picture. He shared a picture from the Pandya Store cast and it is captioned “5 brothers in one frame”.

Take a look at the picture here;

What do you think of Dhaval’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

