Whoa! THIS popular actress to judge the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 show as Kajol refuses the offer, details inside

Madhuri Dixit was last seen judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane along with Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan hosted by Raghav Juyal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 11:37
MUMBAI: Well, well, well... Kajol is not going to judge the upcoming tenth season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' which goes on air in September. The show is coming back after 5 years, its last edition being in 2017.

Those who heard buzz about Kajol coming on board, it is final that it is going to be Madhuri Dixit and not Kajol. Did Kajol decline it for some reason? Seems so.

Madhuri was a judge on this dance reality show until 2014, after which we saw Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. But now, no Jacqueline, no Shahid - not this season.

Reportedly Dixit finalised the deal only a couple of days ago. "For her, it will be a homecoming. She did a fairly good job for the number of seasons she judged and it is expected that this time will be no exception. It would have been equally exciting to see the exuberant Kajol as a judge, but some things don't go the way you envisage. We are now looking forward to the drama on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' to begin. Two months more to go," according to a source.

This dance reality show has been very popular on national television. Madhuri's entry has made the crew pretty enthusiastic and the preparations have started getting underway at a feverish pace, since yesterday evening.

Credit: ETimes

Latest Video