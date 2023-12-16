Whoa! Sunil Grover’s humorous comment on Kapil Sharma shared PICs with The Kapil Sharma Show team captivated fans reaction

MUMBAI: After getting into a public argument, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover recently announced they would be working again on an upcoming project, and fans were delighted to see them back together. Fans were waiting for their favorite comedians to make a comeback after this surprising news went viral on the internet. The duo were so popular together, made news again today when Kapil Sharma shared a picture on social media and Sunil Grover responded.

When Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show posted a candid photo of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover during their show's premiere, the rumours around their reunion escalated. At the party, the comedians were spotted interacting as they wore matching black shirts.

A few hours ago, Kapil Sharma added to the excitement by sharing a group selfie of himself, Sunil Grover, and other people on Instagram. He wrote "Abhi to party shuru huyi hai" in the caption. The second photo on the carousel showed a cake such as an edible picture of Kapil, Sunil, and his wife Ginni Chatrath.

The humorous discussion between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma in the comments area was the highlight of this emotional reunion. Sunil Grover made a witty comment in the discussion thread, "Haan, sir, bilkul", Others jokingly sent a warning, "nahi toh phir panga ho jaega".

Famous for playing the iconic roles of Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover left the show in 2018 due to fallout. Fans who have been waiting years for this moment are happy that they have unexpectedly reunited and announced their new show.

Regarding work, Sunil Grover collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra, while Kapil Sharma was most recently seen in Nandita Das' Zwigato.

