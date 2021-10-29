WHOA! THIS 'Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah' actress to debut as a singer

MUMBAI: Actress Deepti Sadhwani, who has featured in TV shows like 'Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah' and hosted laughter reality show 'Hasya Samrat', is making her debut as a singer.

Deepti, who has also featured in music videos like 'Haryana Roadway' with Badshah, 'Lala Lala Lori' and 'Toot Jaayein' is all set to try yet another artistic pursuit, that of singing. A romantic song, the video, shot in Dubai, will be based on the chemistry of a couple to showcase their true love.

Taking up music seriously, Deepti has sung for a few other music albums too that shall go on air in the coming months.

Deepti left a lucrative career in investment banking to follow her dream of getting into the entertainment industry. She says a shift in careers can be both exciting and glamorous.

Last year she finished shooting for a film, 'Nazar hati durghatna ghati' which is yet to release and is playing lead in another film, 'Rock Band Party.'

"I took up investment banking as I had considered my work in theatre and other shows in the entertainment industry as my hobby,” says Deepti, adding, “When I finished my studies (CA and ICWA), I was placed in a bank. But after one and a half years I realised that this was not what I wanted to do with my life. So, I decided to follow my heart and do what I love doing and make my hobby as my profession."

She adds, "My mom is a great singer, though she hasn’t sung professionally. So, when I developed interest in singing my parents found a teacher for me. I began learning classical music under Guru Usha Tyagi ji at 12. But after completing my studies and bagging a great job, when I told them that I wanted to leave it all and pursue a career in singing, my parents were shocked. Who wouldn’t? I was an MBA and had an amazing job in London. But I knew how to persuade them. After all, it is my mother who always told me, 'whatever you do in your life do it with passion and intensity'."

