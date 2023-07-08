Whoa! This is the world’s longest running Indian TV show with 16000 episodes and its not KBC, Bigg Boss or Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Tv shows have been a staple of entertainment for many households for years. But there was a time when 1000 episodes was a norm for the shows. These days shows shut shop after a few hundred episodes and some don’t even reach that much. However there is a show that crossed not hundreds but thousands of episodes; 16000 to be precise. Read on to know which show it is we are talking about.

If we go by episode count then the German animated series called Sandmännchen is the longest-running with a whopping 22000 episodes to its credit. However there is an Indian live action show that completed 16000 episodes. We are talking about the agricultural show called Krishi Darshan that aired on Doordarshan in 1967. In its 56-year run, the non fiction show has had around 16700 episodes. This makes it the longest running live action tv show in the world, going ahead of American soaps like Guiding Light (15,762 episodes) and General Hospital (15,081 episodes)

Krishi Darshan premiered on January 26, 1967 as the goevremnet’s initiative of mass broadcast of programmes. It aired from 80 villages around Delhi but it was soon scaled up nationally. Initially it was shown in 80 villages in Delhi. It later moved to the channel DD Kisan.

After Krishi Darshan the longest running Indian show was Chitrahaar with 12,000 episodes, and Rangoli with 11,000 episodes. Speaking of soap operas, the longest running list includes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has aired 4152 episodes, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 3842, and Kumkum Bhagya with 2562.

