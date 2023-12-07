Whoa! Varun Sood dating THIS ex Bigg Boss contestant after breaking up with Divya Agarwal? Netizens react: “Finally you got over a cheater!!!”

MUMBAI : Varun and Divya were in a relationship since 2018 and had met on the sets of Ace of Space. Varun was a huge support system for Divya when she lost her father in 2020. The couple broke up in March 2022 and fans were heartbroken at the news. Netizens have called her a gold digger and what not for announcing her engagement to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar.

Looks like Varun might have found love once again a year after breaking up with Divya. Varun recently shared a video with Nitibha Kaul and both are seen dancing to the tunes of the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile. This has made netizens speculate that he might dating the former Bigg Boss 10 contestant.

Varun captioned the romantic video, “Tum kya miley” followed by a red heart emoji. The way the duo are looking at each other, is making fans super excited that there might be something brewing. One netizen commented, “Divya agarwal left the chat”, another wrote, “You are very lucky..ab Divya jaisa cheat na krna ..he is a gentle man and perfect guy” one wrote, “Couple Goals”, another commented, “Uff is this for real? Are they dating? Plzzzzz sayyy yessss”

Check out their post here;



What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

