Whoa! Varun Sood dating THIS ex Bigg Boss contestant after breaking up with Divya Agarwal? Netizens react: “Finally you got over a cheater!!!”

Looks like Varun might have found love once again. Varun recently shared a video
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 10:12
Finally you got over a cheater

MUMBAI : Varun and Divya were in a relationship since 2018 and had met on the sets of Ace of Space. Varun was a huge support system for Divya when she lost her father in 2020. The couple broke up in March 2022 and fans were heartbroken at the news. Netizens have called her a gold digger and what not for announcing her engagement to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar.

Also Read-https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/divya-agarwal-shares-unseen-pictures-of-sheer-happiness-her-30th-birthday-bash-221213

Looks like Varun might have found love once again a year after breaking up with Divya. Varun recently shared a video with Nitibha Kaul and both are seen dancing to the tunes of the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile. This has made netizens speculate that he might dating the former Bigg Boss 10 contestant.

Varun captioned the romantic video, “Tum kya miley” followed by a red heart emoji. The way the duo are looking at each other, is making fans super excited that there might be something brewing. One netizen commented, “Divya agarwal left the chat”, another wrote, “You are very lucky..ab Divya jaisa cheat na krna ..he is a gentle man and perfect guy” one wrote, “Couple Goals”, another commented, “Uff is this for real? Are they dating? Plzzzzz sayyy yessss”

Check out their post here;

What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/varun-sood-takes-indirect-jibe-ex-divya-agarwal-netizens-say-itne-saal-mei-buri-nhi-lagi


For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-koimoi

Ace of Space Cartel Divya Agarwal Varun Sood Ragini MMS: Returns Puncch Beat Rashami Desai Chetna Pande Tanya Bhushan Moose Jattana TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 10:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! “Makeup Ke Chakkar Mein passport Bhul Gai” netizens trolls actress Mouni Roy
MUMBAI :Actress Mouni Roy is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Indian cinema, over the time with her...
Faltu: Reminder! Janardhan reminds Ayaan of his promise made to Charan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Must read! “Why ruin classics, we need some original content’ Netizens reacts as the remakes of ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi announced
MUMBAI With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made, our filmmakers never...
Kya Baat Hai! Has Krushna Abhishek finally ended his family feud with Govinda? Former hints at it after dropping a video, check it out
MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the...
Whoa! Varun Sood dating THIS ex Bigg Boss contestant after breaking up with Divya Agarwal? Netizens react: “Finally you got over a cheater!!!”
MUMBAI : Varun and Divya were in a relationship since 2018 and had met on the sets of Ace of Space. Varun was a huge...
Hot Pics! Here are the times actress Kate Sharma raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI : Kate Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we have seen...
Recent Stories
netizens trolls actress Mouni Roy
Trolled! “Makeup Ke Chakkar Mein passport Bhul Gai” netizens trolls actress Mouni Roy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Former hints at it after dropping a video, check it out
Kya Baat Hai! Has Krushna Abhishek finally ended his family feud with Govinda? Former hints at it after dropping a video, check it out
Bigg Boss OTT
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Ex – contestant Akansha Puri talks about the extension of the show and says “I would want to re-enter the house as a wild card player as the show has got extension; it would be interesting to play the game”
Nyrra Bannerjee
Exclusive! Check out the message that Nyrraa M Banerji has for her Pishachini Co-star Jiya Shankar in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Maira Dharti Mehra
Exclusive! “I want to spend more with these people, but everything that is happening is for the betterment of everybody,”, Maira Dharti Mehra aka Prerna from Pandya Store on the show taking a leap and her character making an exit, read more
Krutika Desai
EXCLUSIVE! Krutika Desai opens up on her role in Shemaroo Umang's Gauna EK Pratha, opens up on challenges she faced while portraying Gehna's role and much more
Aishwarya Sharma
Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about the new star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and reveals if they would do justice to the show