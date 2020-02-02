Whose chashmish look did you like the most, Kuhu or Mishti?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of popular and long-running TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. The show has garnered lots of praises from the viewers for its amazing storyline and star cast.

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke gave us some coolest and talented bunch of actors Kaveri Priyam, Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh and Ritvik Arora.

Kaveri and Rhea play the role of sisters in the show and fans are left in awe with this adorable sister jodi.

While Kuhu played by Kaveri is one stylish hottie, Rhea who plays Mishti is shown as a simple girl. Kuhu is exactly opposite of Mishti in many ways.

While Mishti's specs look in the show has become quite hit and fans love her as she looks extremely cute, now it's Kuhu who has tried out the specs look.

The actress posted a few pictures on her Instagram account flaunting her geeky look and we simply love it. Kaveri looks extremely cute in specs.

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, we have already seen Rhea in her geeky look before in the show and she too looked extremely sweet.

Take a look at the pictures:

So, whose look did you like the most, Kuhu or Mishti? Tell us in the comments.