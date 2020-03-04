Why Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal are still considered to be the best television Jodi

MUMBAI: Kahiin to Hoga was one of Balaji telefilms' most successful shows. The characters -Kashish and Sujal had become very household names and Aamna and Rajeev who were essaying these roles became overnight stars of television.

There a lot of fan clubs dedicated for the show and the actors where the fans keep posting edited videos and pictures of the two and they also mention how much they miss seeing them on screen.

There is no doubt that till now no on screen Jodi is come this close to one of Aamna and Rajeev where even today after 15 years of the serial people are still wanting them to come together on the screen.

We came across a video of Kashish and Sujal which will take you back to the days of Kahiin to Hoga and which will take you on a nostalgic mode.

On the work front Aamna is seen as Komolika in Kasutiii Zindagi Kay whereas Rajeev was last seen in the web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala which was a huge success on Alt Balaji.

Check out the video below :