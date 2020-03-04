News

Why Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal are still considered to be the best television Jodi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2020 06:53 PM

MUMBAI: Kahiin to Hoga was one of Balaji telefilms' most successful shows. The characters -Kashish and Sujal had become very household names and Aamna and Rajeev who were essaying these roles became overnight stars of television.

There a lot of fan clubs dedicated for the show and the actors where the fans keep posting edited videos and pictures of the two and they also mention how much they miss seeing them on screen.

There is no doubt that till now no on screen Jodi is come this close to one of Aamna and Rajeev where even today after 15 years of the serial people are still wanting them to come together on the screen.

We came across a video of Kashish and Sujal which will take you back to the days of Kahiin to Hoga and which will take you on a nostalgic mode.

On the work front Aamna is seen as Komolika in Kasutiii Zindagi Kay whereas Rajeev was last seen in the web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala which was a huge success on Alt Balaji.

Check out the video below :

View this post onInstagram
I dont know aboutu..But i am soo greatful to have seen such an amazing couple onscreen &serial #alltimefavorite #goldentelly #livesinmyheart #sushish  . . . . . . . . . . . . . .#rajeev #rajeevkhandelwal #aamnasharif #aamna #sujalgarewal #sujal #kashish#kasu #sushish #bestcouple #oldisgold #oldtellywood #oldseries #oldserial#kahiintohoga #kth #sujalkashish #iconiccouple #bestserial #bestactor#bestactress #mayorthrowback #tellywood #goldentelly @aamnasharifofficial#sushish #rajeevamna #tellygoldentime @rajeev.khandelwal #rajeevkhandelwal#tellywood_throwback

A postshared by (@tellywood_throwback) on Sep22, 2019 at 7:27am PDT

 
Tags Aamna Sharif Rajeev Khandelwal Kahiin To Hoga Balaji Telefilms Kashish Sujal Komolika Kasutiii Zindagi Kay Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala ALT Balaji TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Success party of Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here