THIS is why Ace of Space 2’s Nasir Khan exited post interaction with Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: MTV Ace of Space, created by Vikas Gupta, is a captive reality television series. Currently, season 2 of the show is on air. Hosted by Vikas, the show premiered recently and has been making headlines for varied reasons. The latest report revolves around Nasir Khan.

Well, this weekend was all hunky dory in the house with Jay Bhanushali mingling with the contestants till he chose to spill the beans on how the housemates are perceived by the viewers. While his was an honest intent of advising the contestants on their performances, one young sarpanch - Nasir Khan didn’t feel the same.

Nasir wasn’t convinced with the feedback given by Jay and chose to retort. So irked was he with the same, that he decided to walk out of the house. In what seemed to be a hasty and uncalled for decision from his end, put everyone else in shock including the Mastermind, none of who saw this coming.