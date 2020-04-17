Why are MEN blamed for a break-up every time? MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma on parting ways with Arshiya Arshi

MUMBAI: We live in a generation wherein women empowerment and feminism are at its peak. In a break-up, divorce or a mere argument between partners, people have a tendency to blame the man in the relationship and a lot of times the sympathy is given to the woman. And a lot of time, an innocent man has to face the brunt of it.

Well, something similar happened with Piyush Sharma on his stint in MTV Splitsvilla X2. Piyush was connected to Arshiya Arshi in the beginning of the show. The duo decided to play the game together but just a few days later, Arshiya was eliminated. In order to continue in the game, Piyush played the game along with Aahna Sharma. There was an evident infatuation between the two. However, Arshiya made a wildcard entry in the show and Piyush was in a fix and he chose to play with Arshiya and not his ideal match Aahna.

Piyush’s choice didn’t go down well with a lot of people, when asked about the same, Piyush said, “Hadn’t I not chosen Arshiya, she would've been eliminated from the show again. It was a clear clause by Rannvijay sir that if no one selects Arshiya as a partner, she would be thrown out of the show there and then. I felt responsible for Arshiya’s first elimination and didn’t want her to be eliminated yet again and that’s why I decided to save her by selecting her even if it meant me standing in the dumping zone along with her Infront of my arch rival Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer”.

He added, “I believe anyone standing at my situation would have made a similar choice. And any sane person can understand why I chose Arshiya at that point and not Aahna”.

Talking about his break-up with Arshiya, Piyush added, “We are two mature individuals. We dated for a few months, and when things weren’t working out, we decided to part ways mutually. It is as simple as that. One thing which is quite weird is people blaming me for the break-up. There are messages like ‘why did you leave Arshiya?’, I mean, excuse me, why are men supposed to be blamed for a break-up every time? I think it's high-time people understand to let the bygones be bygones. Arshiya, Aahna and myself, all of us are quite happy and content individually.