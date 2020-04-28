This is why Asim and Himanshi’s relationship is a special one

MUMBAI: The thirteenth season of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, has finally come to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up.

Apart from fights, tasks and fun elements, another thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13 , Asim and Himanshi’s love story has become the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that aren’t in favour of Himanshi and have called it a fake love story.

It was also being believed that Asim Riaz’s brother Umar and father is against Himanshi; however, those rumours were squashed, soon after Himanshi recently partied with his family.

One of the fan clubs showed their Then and Now picture where nothing seemed to have changed between them.

Their fans claim that this what true love is, in spite of their love story that began in the Bigg Boss house where people called it fake they proved everyone wrong.

The way Asim was holding her hands in the house the same way he is doing it right now. This is the beauty of their relationship where there is no change to THEN and NOW.

Time and again Asim and Himanshi had shown their PDA love through social media and has given their fans and the audience major couple goals.

Recently, the couple was seen in a music video together which broke all records on the internet when it came to viewership, also during Ramzan Himansh showed her love and support to Asim in the most unique way.

There is no doubt that the two make her very adorable and lovely couple.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to tellychakkar.com.