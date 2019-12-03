Why couldn’t MTV Splitsvilla fame Ankush Rampal participate in Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com never fails to bring to its readers the best of juicy gossips and minute to minute updates from the world of television.

As reported, MTV Splitsvilla fame Ankush Rampal has been approached for Bigg Boss 13.

Ankush was evicted from Splitsvilla season 12 on the grounds of indiscipline towards female contestants. Post the show, Ankush was offered Bigg Boss 13. The handsome lad couldn't take up the opportunity because of some date issues but apart from that, there was also a major reason because of which Ankush had to let go off the opportunity.

Inquisitive to know what it was? Read on…

The makers of Splitsvilla had a clause in the contract that no contestant can appear in another reality show until Splitsvilla goes off-air.

A few popular contestants from this season of Splitsvilla were also approached for other reality shows but due to the clause, even they could not opt for other shows.

What are your thoughts on the clause? Wouldn’t you want to see Ankush in Bigg Boss 13?