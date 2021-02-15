Why did Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have a fight?

MUMBAI: On Valentine's Day, many celebs shared adorable photos with their partners, but Eijaz Khan shared a fun incident on social media. He mentioned that he had a "small fight" with his girlfriend Pavitra Punia. In the photo, the actor was picking up some broken glass pieces while Punia starred at him. However, he clarified that those were just normal glass pieces and quipped that it wasn't his heart.

He wrote, "I love her. happy love day to one and all. I love my valentine. and she is super special. we even had a small fight." He asked fans to stop spreading hate and urged them to instead spread some love as this world needs it. As soon as Pavitra stumbled upon his post, she was quick to drop an adorable comment. She replied to him by saying, "Ab jhelo puri zindagi hamari small fights," which roughly translates to, "Now, all your life, bear these small fights of ours." Take a look.

Pavitra had made their relationship Insta-official by posting an adorable picture. She wrote, "I feel the whole zoo when am with you."

Credits: Republic World