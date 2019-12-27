Why did Sehban get a last minute tattoo done at Zee Rishtey Awards 2019?

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when your favourite channel Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, technicians who work relentlessly around the clock to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of ‘Zee Rishtey Awards’. This year, the annual awards show gets vacation vibes as viewers are invited to join their favourite Zee TV stars on a family holiday to a dream destination ‘Jashn-e-Pur’ on 29th December on Zee TV. For glimpses into this exciting evening and sneak previews before the final telecast, stay tuned to #TicketToJashnepur across Zee TV’s social media.​

Talking about the event, Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 saw the who’s who of telly town in attendance. In fact, several Zee TV stars took to the stage and burned the dance floor. For all those of you who don't know, Reem Shaikh a.k.a. Kalyani and Sehban Azim aka Malhar from Tujhse Hai Raabta ran into a couple of wardrobe issues before their act. The jacket that Sehban was meant to wear during his performance wasn’t zipping up. Hence, he decided to perform the act shirtless. That's when the team decided to make a tattoo on his entire arm, to make his look standout. They arranged for a tattoo artist as soon as they could, and one hour later, the actor was rocking a beautiful piece of art on his arm. ​

Sehban was extremely happy with the art work and the duo both ended up delivering one of the most breath-taking performances, and the audience was in awe of Sehban’s getup. ​Talking about the tattoo, the actor mentioned, "It was a last minute decision, but I feel it was the right decision. I felt the look would be very flat if I'd just do the act bare-bodied. The tattoo made my look stand out and I feel even though it was very rushed, it has come out very well.