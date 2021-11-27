Why do women have to choose between family and career? 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' is for all those women who want to quash patriarchy

MUMBAI: Every once in a while we come across a show which makes us think about the societal norms, the standards set by them, and why even in 2021 a woman's voice is still suppressed. Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot's new show "Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii" is that show which will make you wonder why it's always a woman who is asked to "compromise" or to "adjust" even in today's time.

The promos of the show that were released recently have garnered a lot of eyeballs. In the first promo that went on-air we meet Dr. Deepika who talks about "dreams", she says dreams are those who don't let you sleep at night. At the same time when she starts working as a senior surgeon at a hospital, the junior doctors under her don't seem very happy. We hear Deepika saying that not many can digest having a female boss. Her fiancé , a doctor himself, tries to pull her down and tells her that she can't become a surgeon and even her father says that just because she has a MBBS degree it won't change her status in the society. Then we see a group of doctors discussing whether she should be made the head of ER.

So Dr. Deepika Sinha is not just battling gender-discrimination at work, but also on the home front. She is fighting to keep her dream alive while everyone around is trying to bring her down.

In the second promo, we see Deepika saying that why is it only a girl who always has to bury her degrees under the responsibilities of her home and family, why can't boys also take up the responsibilities.

Well, this is the story of most Indian households where a woman is synonymous to the kitchen and home. Nobody cares what she feels or what she wants or what she wants to become, the society has always had an assumption about everything that a woman deserves and they're not ready to give her anything more than that. And this not only happens in villages or rural areas, this is happening in metro cities too, in families full of learned people. You ask why? Because it's easy to pull someone down, it's easy to comment on someone's failure, but it's very difficult to encourage someone and make them shine, and it's even more difficult to appreciate and congratulate someone on their success, especially when she is a woman.

Believe it or not, though "Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii" is based on doctors and on the medical field, we all know that every house has a Deepika who had to fight her own to make her dreams a success. In its own unique way the show is here to quash patriarchy and give wings to every Deepika out there and make her succeed.

"Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii", produced under Invictus T Mediaworks and Studio Next, features Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Benaf Dadachandji, Nishant Singh, Alma Hussein, Raghav Dhir, Ashwin Mushran, Vidyut Xavier, and Kaushik Chakravorty, to name a few. The show will air Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. December 6 onwards on Sony Entertainment Television.