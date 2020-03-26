News

Why has Mahira Sharma not seen Sidnaaz and AsiManshi’s videos yet?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma was recently seen in a music video with Paras Chhabra titled Baarish, which was sung by Sony Kakkar and Nikhil D’souza. The fans loved their bond in Bigg Boss 13, and their chemistry was also appreciated by the viewers in the music video. 
 
Apart from this, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana too released their music videos, which have been a huge hit among fans. While Sidnaaz's music video is titled as ‘Bhula Dunga’, AsiManshi's is titled ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’. 

However, when the actress was asked whether she liked their song and whom did she think was better, Mahira replied stating that she hasn’t watched the music video yet. 

Credits: India Forums

Tags Mahira Sharma Paras Chhabra baarish Sony Kakkar Nikhil D’Souza Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill SidNaaz Bhula Dunga Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana Asimanshi Kalla Sohna Nai Bigg Boss 13 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here