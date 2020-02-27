News

THIS is why Jannat has been off social media

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2020 04:51 PM

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular small screen actresses and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. Jannat's rising popularity on social media is all because of the wonderful posts she shares with her fans.

She frequently includes brother Ayaan Zubair and digital star Mr. Faisu in her videos.

Recently, she revealed that she has been not keeping well and was hence inactive on social media.

Take a look at her post.

