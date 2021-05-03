This is why Karanvir Bohra and family postponed their return to India from Canada

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is a well-known celebrity. The actor along with his family is currently in Canada.

And due to the rapid rise in the number of Coronavirus victims in India, Karanvir, who is currently in Canada with his wife and three daughters, has decided to postpone his return to India. “We were booked to return to India on 4 May. But all our friends and relatives have advised us against returning at this point specially with a newly-born baby. So we’ve postponed our return home to the end of the month. Hopefully, the virus would have slowed down by then,” said Karanvir to a portal.

ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra on his first music video, ‘Changing For Good’

His wife Teejay left for Vancouver in November 2020 to have their third baby. A third baby girl was born to Karanvir and Teejay on December 21, 2020 in Vancouver. Now, the family is getting restless to return home. Karanvir said, “I was back in India while my family was here in Canada. I even shot a film while in Mumbai called Pataal Paani . Then I had to come back to Canada to get my wife and daughters, as our ticket was for the 4th of May. I flew out of India before the Covid surge. After that the craziest things have happened. Now, we had to cancel our tickets”

Meanwhile, Karanvir is having the best time with his daughters and wife in Canada. Recently, he had shared a picture with his newborn and captioned it as, "There is something so amazing and beautiful and special about daughters. Sometimes I wonder how my heart can handle so much love."

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra blasts at airline for no waiver on 4Kg extra luggage to him; netizens remind him and say, ‘Rules Are Rules’

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE