This why Karanvir Bohra is a super dad for his little angels

Karanvir Bohra is one of the most reputed and respected actors of the television industry. He has been in the industry for quite some time. The actor was last seen as a contestant in the Big boss.

Inspite of his busy schedule, the actor takes out time to be with his kids. Last year, when he was in the Bigg Boss house and his little ones went to meet him, the episode took the internet by storm.

Now, we all know what a hands-on father is Karanvir. The actor is seen in several pictures and videos of him and his little angels having fun together whether it is taking them for a drive or just playing with them.

Here are some of the precious moments shared between father and daughters.

He also takes them along on sets where he is shooting so that he gets the quality time to spend with his daughters and then he makes such entertaining videos with them, these two little muchkins are a bundle of joy to watch.

He also does funny videos with them and he also says that his day is incomplete if he doesn’t do these crazy videos with them.

And these few adoarbale pictures of the father and daughter Jodi sums it all, in each picture there is so much love and care.