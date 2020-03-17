News

Why Krishn is called Murari?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2020 06:29 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’ popular mythological show RadhaKrishn which features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in lead roles is all set to enthral its viewers with an interesting highpoint episode today.

The highpoint episode will focus on how Krishn is also called as Murari. As viewers had witnessed Moor creating havoc in Barsana, it also seen that Moor had kidnapped 16,000 princesses from Swarg Lok. Krishn then goes on to fight a battle with Moor and kills him. He manages to save the 16,000 princesses and earn another name as Murari. Balram gives Krishn the title of Murari.

Tags Star Bharat RadhaKrishn Krishn Radha Sumedh Mudgalkar Mallika Singh Murari TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Zee Cine Awards 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here