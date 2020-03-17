Why Krishn is called Murari?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’ popular mythological show RadhaKrishn which features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in lead roles is all set to enthral its viewers with an interesting highpoint episode today.

The highpoint episode will focus on how Krishn is also called as Murari. As viewers had witnessed Moor creating havoc in Barsana, it also seen that Moor had kidnapped 16,000 princesses from Swarg Lok. Krishn then goes on to fight a battle with Moor and kills him. He manages to save the 16,000 princesses and earn another name as Murari. Balram gives Krishn the title of Murari.