Why Nia Sharma starves herself at times

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma has an envious figure. Being in the showbiz industry, there is always pressure to look like a certain way, and the actress keeps a check on how she looks and appears. In her latest interview, she has spoken about starving herself and getting into a habit of eating healthy. While she has noted that she is privileged that she is not in a position wherein she has to starve herself, she has mentioned that she still does it sometimes.

She told a media portal that when she was in school, she used to starve herself in order to get rid of her acne problem. She spoke about how she had to give up on junk and chocolates to solve the issue. But she also mentioned that she still does starve herself at times. She was quoted saying, 'I think only people who are poor are forced into starving and we have the option to eat. When my fridge is full and mom is cooking, it is difficult to not see it and eat but I still do it because I feel fortunate to get opportunities.'

The Naagin 4 actress further added, 'About starving, I used to do it, I still do sometimes but I have become healthy, I eat healthily, I take my protein diet and work out well, so I have inculcated good habits. I eat limited meals. I don't eat desserts, junk, chocolates.'

