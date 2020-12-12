THIS is why the actors of Naagin 5 are thanking Surbhi Chandna’s mother

MUMBAI: Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The storyline is quite gripping and keeps the audiences hooked to the TV screens.

Every season of Naggin has been a huge success, and the audiences are showering their love on Naagin Season 5 also. The show is a hit.

The camaraderie the stars share with each other and their rapport and friendship off-screen make the show a success.

Even the main star cast of this season, Surbhi, Mohit, and Sharad, share a great bond of friendship and that can be seen in the behind-the-scenes fun that the entire cast has.

Now, we came across a video where the star cast of the serial Naagin 5 is thanking Surbhi’s Chandana’s mother for this reason.

( ALSO READ : Naagin 5: Veer forcefully marries Bani)

Surbhi’s mother had prepared food for the team of Naagin 5, and in the video, the cast of the serial is thanking her mother for sending such yummy food.

In the video, Aishwarya Khare is seen thanking her mom for the tasty pulao and Dheeraj Dhoopar for all the love and care. Mohit also thanked her mother and said that they love her very much.

Fans have commented saying that this is the best trio and that the show and star cast deserve all the love and success.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.( ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandana gives a glimpse of a POOL SCENE between Bani and Veer)