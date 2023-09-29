Why Was Harshad Chopda Aka Abhimanyu Shocked and Surprised At The Star Parivaar Awards! Details Inside

MUMBAI: Fans have been impatiently anticipating the arrival of the Star Parivaar Awards after a five-year absence ever since Star Plus announced it. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Vijayendra Kumeria, Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, and many other celebrities graced the spectacular and glittering event. The evening featured a variety of performances and activities from the Star Plus artists.

The audience will witness a special moment between Harshad Chopda, aka Abhimanyu and his on-screen mother, Ami Trivedi Manjari, at the Star Parivaar Awards. Manjari set the stage on fire with her performance of the song Hayye Garmi. While Manjari was performing, the loudest cheer that was heard was from Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu was shocked, surprised but he blushed as well at the same time to see the glamourous avtaar of his mother. Abhimanyu was seen as support and motivation for his mother Manjari. The on-screen mother-son duo is awwdorable, and how!

The Star Parivaar Awards mark the celebration of happiness, love, and laughter with families and loved ones.

Brace yourselves for the Star Parivaar Awards 2023 on October 1 at 7 p.m. on Star Plus!

