Will Actress Divyajyotee Sharma make her prodigious comeback after 3 years with Balaji's new show Pavitra Bhagya?

MUMBAI: If we were to believe the rumors, Divyajyotee Sharma is all set to make an impactful return to television with Balaji’s show Pavitra Bhagya. If she confirms the news, the daily soap may mark her return to television after a time span of 3 years.

The makers have approached the actress to play a pivotal role in the show. However, the actress is yet to confirm the news.

Commenting on the rumors, Divyajyotee said "There is no confirmation yet but working with Balaji Telefilms is special. I started my career with Balaji years back. If at all I will do Pavitra Bhagy, it will be amazing"

Divyajyotee Sharma has a marked her brilliance in front of the camera with an award winning short film Mehsoos. She was also seen in a commercial for Bigg Boss 12 with Salman Khan. Apart from this she has worked in various daily soaps such as Icha Pyaari Nagin (Sab TV), Dill Bole Oberoi (Star Plus) and many more. She has also done cameo roles in big Bollywood movies with big Production Houses.

Pavitra Bhagya is an upcoming television serial. This television serial will be broadcast on Colors TV channel which is being produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilm. In this serial, Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh will be seen as the lead pair. Pavitra Bhagya is directed by Anirudh Rajdarekar.

Pavitra Bhagya’s first show will be launched on 2 March 2020. The show will be aired from Monday to Friday at 10pm