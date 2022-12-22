Will Brijmohan come to know about Raghav's wise move?

MUMBAI : Star Bharat’s new show, "Aashao Ka Savera..Dheere Dheere Se” has set its content on top-notch due to breaking the stereotype of the society and passing an important message to the audience through the characters Bhawna and Raghav, which are being played by Reena Kapoor and Rahil Azam, respectively. Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se portrays one such story, which relates to many women out there in our society. As the story is moving forward, we can see Bhawna struggling to fill bank details as she was dependent on Deepak



In Today's episode we are going to see Anuj and Meera parents do preparation for marriage and Bhanu invites Meera's family to accept the marriage proposal and meet Bhawna so that Bhanu can use Bhawna to acquire all of the financial properties. Additionally, Raghav asks Gaurav to delete certain files from the cctv wherein Gaurav turns to his wife for assistance. Brijmohan asks Laptop to check, but the laptop is dead and Raghav makes a wise move by claiming that the laptop has virus problems. He causes the CCTV footage to become blurry and lose all of its information. Further, we observe that Anchal who is alone in the house is being harassed by Ayushi.Anchal is locked on the balcony by Ayushi. She cries out for help, but no one responds until suddenly Raghav passes by the area and he finds Anchal trying to get down from the balcony using the broken ladder.

Will Anchal be saved by Raghav?



