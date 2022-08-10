Will Deepti go behind bars for stealing Dilip’s laptop on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?

MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s "Pushpa Impossible” centres around the inspiring journey of Pushpa (played by the talented Karuna Pandey), a remarkable woman who defies all odds with her indomitable spirit and optimistic outlook. As a single mother, Pushpa gracefully manages the responsibilities of her children while fearlessly pursuing her dreams. Whether it's conquering school exams or toiling tirelessly to support her family, Pushpa's determination knows no bounds. Despite confronting various challenges, including a manipulative ex-husband portrayed by the brilliant Jayesh More, Pushpa remains a beacon of unwavering hope, steadfastly striving for a brighter and more fulfilling future.

The upcoming plot revolves around Dilip (played by Jayesh More) facing a crisis when his highly valuable laptop, containing sensitive and confidential data, goes missing. Dilip is worried as his laptop holds crucial information about his shell companies, and the thought of potential leaks leaves him on the verge of losing everything. Prompted by his distress, he involves the police to search for the laptop, leading to a surprising discovery - the device is found inside Pushpa's cupboard and matters get worse when its found that Deepti had left it there. While Deepti’s mother Sonal, creates chaos in the house, blaming the Patel family for ruining her daughter's life. Will the truth behind the stolen laptop be revealed?

Will Dipti’s innocence be proven in front of the family?

Karuna Pandey, who plays the character of Pushpa, said, “While Dilip doubts Pushpa for stealing his laptop, he is equally worried as his misdeeds might finally be exposed openly. Unfortunately, Deepti ends up getting caught in the episode as she is responsible for keeping the laptop in Pushpa’s cupboard. Seeing her daughter's condition Deepti’s mother Sonal might take some radical steps since she is convinced that her daughter’s life will be ruined in the Patel family. We have to wait and see what lies ahead for Pushpa’s family.”

Garima Parihar, who plays the character of Deepti, said, “In a turn of events, Deepti gets blamed for the theft, leaving her puzzled as to what exactly happened. Sonal being her mother is worried for her daughter’s safety as she is about to be put behind bars for a crime she didn’t commit.”

