Will Deepti go behind bars for stealing Dilip’s laptop on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 18:09
Deepti

MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s "Pushpa Impossible” centres around the inspiring journey of Pushpa (played by the talented Karuna Pandey), a remarkable woman who defies all odds with her indomitable spirit and optimistic outlook. As a single mother, Pushpa gracefully manages the responsibilities of her children while fearlessly pursuing her dreams. Whether it's conquering school exams or toiling tirelessly to support her family, Pushpa's determination knows no bounds. Despite confronting various challenges, including a manipulative ex-husband portrayed by the brilliant Jayesh More, Pushpa remains a beacon of unwavering hope, steadfastly striving for a brighter and more fulfilling future.
The upcoming plot revolves around Dilip (played by Jayesh More) facing a crisis when his highly valuable laptop, containing sensitive and confidential data, goes missing. Dilip is worried as his laptop holds crucial information about his shell companies, and the thought of potential leaks leaves him on the verge of losing everything. Prompted by his distress, he involves the police to search for the laptop, leading to a surprising discovery - the device is found inside Pushpa's cupboard and matters get worse when its found that Deepti had left it there. While Deepti’s mother Sonal, creates chaos in the house, blaming the Patel family for ruining her daughter's life. Will the truth behind the stolen laptop be revealed?
Will Dipti’s innocence be proven in front of the family? 
Karuna Pandey, who plays the character of Pushpa, said, “While Dilip doubts Pushpa for stealing his laptop, he is equally worried as his misdeeds might finally be exposed openly. Unfortunately, Deepti ends up getting caught in the episode as she is responsible for keeping the laptop in Pushpa’s cupboard. Seeing her daughter's condition Deepti’s mother Sonal might take some radical steps since she is convinced that her daughter’s life will be ruined in the Patel family. We have to wait and see what lies ahead for Pushpa’s family.”
Garima Parihar, who plays the character of Deepti, said, “In a turn of events, Deepti gets blamed for the theft, leaving her puzzled as to what exactly happened. Sonal being her mother is worried for her daughter’s safety as she is about to be put behind bars for a crime she didn’t commit.”
Stay tuned and watch Pushpa Impossible, Mon-Sat, 9:30 PM for more twists only on Sony SAB
 

Pushpa Impossible Pushpa Karuna Pandey Jayesh More Dilip Deepti Sonal Garima Parihar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Upcoming Drama! Ruhaan becomes the only hope for Ayaan and Faltu
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Fardeen's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
MUMBAI : Fardeen Khan, whose comeback is being much talked about, says he has never attempted a role like the one he...
Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'
MUMBAI :Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal will next be seen in the action thriller 'Yudhra' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and for...
Exclusive! “Taking up challenge and grow as a person I have learnt from my character Naina” Anupriya Goenka
MUMBAI:Actress Anupriya Goenka is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have on Indian digital...
Kajol on 'Dushman': 'Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'
MUMBAI :As her film 'Dushman' completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, actress Kajol tagged it as the "scariest film" she...
Junooniyat: Shocking Twist! Maheep vows to get Jordan and Ellahi married in 3 days!
MUMBAI:Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a musical...
Recent Stories
remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Fardeen's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohit Raina
From Karan Wahi to Mohit Raina; check out THESE TV stars who got to CAPTURE the big screen
FAHMAAN
Controversy! Fahmaan Khan explosive allegations on Sumbul’s father, says “I did not involve Sumbul in this, because I knew it was not coming from her ; told him that we need to capitiliaze on this friendship”! Read The Full Scoop Here!
katha ankahee
Must Read! From Katha’s love CONFESSION to Viaan and Katha on Marine Drive; here is Netizens’ hopes for KaViaan’s future in Katha Ankahee
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his fallout with Sumbul, refusing projects with her and how her father caused the fallout says "I just want to tell the truth to people”!
sumbul
Sad! Sumbul Touqeer Khan mourns the loss of her cat, too devastated to talk about Fahmaan Khan's statement
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house
Must Read! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house; latter shares something special with his fans