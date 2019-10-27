Will ex-flames Parth Samthaan and Disha Patani come face to face?

MUMBAI: That television's popular actor Parth Samthaan once dated the beautiful Disha Patani is no news.

The duo dated for a brief period of time and were apprently quite involved. However, things changed as Disha bagged a music video opposite Tiger Shroff. Disha and Parth's relationship ended.

It has been years since the relationship. However, the duo never really met or crossed paths in the public eye after their seperation.

But, but, but! Now there are chances that both of them will be seen under one roof.

Since Ektaa Kapoor has cast Disha in her project and with Parth already being a part of the Balaji camp, there are a lot of possiblities of both Parth and Disha crossing paths in any of Ektaa's parties.

Ektaa throws a few parties in a year, and all actors across all mediums associated with Balaji make it a point to attend them, which makes it quite possible for the actors to bump into each other.

If they do come face to face, how do you think the ex-flames will react?

Will they exchange plesantries or just choose to ignore each other?

