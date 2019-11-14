Will Ginoo be cured on the night of Shab-e-Barat?

MUMBAI: The journey of Ginoo (Raashul Tandon) turning back to his good old innocent self has begun on Sony SAB’s Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) and his toli with Yasmine’s (Avneet Kaur) assistance will leave no stone unturned to get their old friend, Ginoo back to his good side. The show is also gearing towards Zafar’s (Aamir Dalvi) plan of opening the second door of Son Minar aka Raaz-e-Kainaat and the upcoming episodes will reveal what lies behind that door. The viewers should brace themselves as a series of thrilling events await on Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.



Aladdin was seen in disguise of a hakim whereas Yasmine was seen disguised as his beautiful wife in order to put the Chandmohar, a sacred symbol on Ginoo. Chandmohar will initiate the process of eliminating the evil inside Ginoo. While Aladdin and Yasmine were successful in putting the Chandmohar on Ginoo, they were disheartened to know that it takes more than 2 years for this magical device to completely work but there is only 1 grand night which can speed up this process. The full moon night of Shab-e-Barat.



The night of Shab-e-Barat is the purest night of forgiveness where the power of Chandmohar works the best. To get the Chandmohar working in its full glory, Yasmine convinces Ammi (Smita Bansal) to sing a dua for her children that night. On the other hand, Yasmine also convinces Zafar to be present when Ammi recites dua. Zafar, completely unaware of Aladdin’s grand mission, is in a fix as he planned to open the 2nd door of Raaz-e-Kainaat that night to reveal what lies behind the next door.



Will Zafar be able to open the 2nd door of Raaz-e-Kainaat? Will Aladdin finally get his friend Ginoo back?



Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Aladdin said, “Aladdin and his toli are constantly working towards turning Ginoo back to his good side and they finally have a great plan. The upcoming episodes are packed with thrilling series of events which will put our viewers at the edge of their seats. The deciding night of Shab-e-Barat will reveal if Ginoo finally gets cured or if Zafar gets successful in opening the 2nd evil door of Raaz-e-Kainaat. So, stay tuned to witness the battle between good and evil as it unfolds this week on Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.”



Raashul Tandon, essaying the role of Ginoo said, “Ginoo is confused as he is constantly switching between his good and evil side. He is reliving the good days and remembering his friend Aladdin but is still switching to his evil side which views Aladdin as his enemy. Ginoo’s fate lies in Aladdin’s hands and the upcoming episodes encases his complete journey and the final deciding night of Shab-e-Barat. So, keep watching Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga to witness if Ginoo successfully beats his evil or not.”



