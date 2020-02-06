Will Jagga become an MLA in Choti Sardarni?

MUMBAI: Choti Sarrdaarni is going all out to get good viewership numbers every week. Be it twists in the story or other surprise elements in the show, they are leaving no stones unturned. The latest one being Jagga getting a ticket for becoming an MLA. We all know that Kulwant Kaur is an ambitious woman. She forces Meher to get married to Sarabjit so that her political aspirations are fulfilled. But in a dramatic twist now her eldest son Jagga gets the ticket and gracefully accepts it too!

Speaking on the recent track Amal says, ”In a dramatic twist KK will be out of politics and her eldest son Jagga will take over. He gets the ticket because he is a better candidate than his mother and is honest. I am looking forward to this interesting track. I was never active in school and college politics but through my work, I can now fulfill my wishes for playing a political character. I don’t know about the future of this track but currently am thrilled about it.”