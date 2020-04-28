Will Karan Tacker be a part of Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 2? The actor reveals

MUMBAI: Karan Tacker is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome hunk has been wooing the audience with his acting chops, good looks and charming personality.

The actor began his journey on TV with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi in 2009. However, it was only after two years that Karan became a household name. Yes, the young actor garnered the limelight as Viren Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Ha. Also, starring Krystle Dsouza, Nia Sharma, and Kushal Tandon, the show became an instant hit among the viewers, who connected with the plotline.

EHRMMBH revolved around the lives of two sisters Jeevika and Maanvi. Jeevika and Viren's on-screen chemistry grabbed many eyeballs. Fans adored their jodi and showered them with immense love. Even today, many recognize Karan as Viren, and the show holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. The actor recently reminisced the good old days in a chat with a leading entertainment portal. Karan said it is amazing to see that EHRMMBH still enjoys such a massive fan following.

He revealed that because of the support of the fans, the show keeps re-running on Star Utsav quite frequently. He further added that fans still keep messaging him that the show has returned to TV, and the feeling is overwhelming. The actor stated that it is good to know that his work resonates with people even after so many years.

So, when Karan was asked if he will be a part of Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 2, he gave a prompt reply. The actor said, 'Jab season 2 aayega, tab yeh baat karenge (When season 2 comes, we will talk about this at that time.) Well, his vague answer has sent out mixed feelings.

Credits: Bollywood Life, Pinkvilla