Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 15:51
Will Manoj’s ask for the Old House be the final straw for the Wagle family?

MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is Sony SAB’s thought-provoking family drama that revolves around the life of a common man. Having already cooked up a storm in the Wagle household with his aggressive antics, this week’s track will follow Manoj Wagle (Vipul Deshpande) as he finally reveals that he’s after the family house. In a shocking confrontation with the Wagle family, Manoj will put down an ultimatum in front of Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) and Srinivas (Aanjjan Srivastav), demanding them to sign over Srinivas’s old house to him.  

Day after day, the Wagle family has seen Manoj create troubles for them with his relentless threats and unnecessary asks. This big request will surely leave them in shock as they will be left with little to no option. Will this be the final straw for the Wagle family?

Are Rajesh and Srinivas going to give in to Manoj’s ask?

Essaying the role of Rajesh Wagle, Sumeet Raghavan said, “The ongoing dispute between Rajesh and Manoj has created a lot of emotional turmoil for the Wagle family and Manoj asking for the Dadar house is going to be integral to the story. The viewers will finally be able to gauge who Manoj is and what his true intentions. It will also give insight into what caused the rift in the first place.”

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 15:51

