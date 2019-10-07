News

Will Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary WIN Nach Baliye 9?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2019 10:54 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 9 is nearing its finale.

The show has had its share of great entertainment, drama, and controversy.

One of the most promising couple participantsare Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

The two have stunned the judges and the audience with their performances and have received the maximum number of Hi-Fives.

In yesterday's episode, Prince performed solo on the song Kurbaan Hua and received a Hi-Five for his powerful act.

The duo has come a long way, especially considering the fact that Prince was a non-dancer.

The couple's performance graph is indeed commendable.

One of the striking aspects about them is that PriVika has always tried to get something different on the platter with their performances. They have tried various dance forms, which worked in their favour at times and did not work for them at other times.

Also, the determination and dedication with which the duo approaches the competition is admirable.

Prince lost his brother just before the first day of shoot but still made a point to attend the shoot.

Even when Prince and Yuvika have been severely ill, they have carried on with the same zeal and enthusiasm. They are truly inspiring.

Prince enjoys a history of winning all the reality shows that he has participated in. Whether it is Roadies, Splitsvilla, or Bigg Boss, Prince has won them all.

We wonder if PriVika will be able to keep the legacy going and win Nach Baliye 9 too?

Tags > Star Plus, Nach Baliye 9, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Privika, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh

past seven days