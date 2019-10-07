Will Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary WIN Nach Baliye 9?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 9 is nearing its finale.



The show has had its share of great entertainment, drama, and controversy.



One of the most promising couple participants are Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.



The two have stunned the judges and the audience with their performances and have received the maximum number of Hi-Fives.



In yesterday's episode, Prince performed solo on the song Kurbaan Hua and received a Hi-Five for his powerful act.



The duo has come a long way, especially considering the fact that Prince was a non-dancer.



The couple's performance graph is indeed commendable.



One of the striking aspects about them is that PriVika has always tried to get something different on the platter with their performances. They have tried various dance forms, which worked in their favour at times and did not work for them at other times.



Also, the determination and dedication with which the duo approaches the competition is admirable.



Prince lost his brother just before the first day of shoot but still made a point to attend the shoot.



Even when Prince and Yuvika have been severely ill, they have carried on with the same zeal and enthusiasm. They are truly inspiring.



Prince enjoys a history of winning all the reality shows that he has participated in. Whether it is Roadies, Splitsvilla, or Bigg Boss, Prince has won them all.



We wonder if PriVika will be able to keep the legacy going and win Nach Baliye 9 too?