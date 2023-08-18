Will Pushpa be able to convince women weavers from Raanki amidst Viren’s evil plan on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?

Pushpa

MUMBAI: Mumbai, August 23, 2023: In an awe-inspiring tale of grit and determination, Sony SAB's latest offering, Pushpa Impossible, delves into the extraordinary journey of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a single mother, as she navigates her new-found goal of helping the female weavers of Patola. As Pushpa's passion drives her to champion the rights of female weavers, she finds herself locked in a fierce battle against Viren (Hemant Kumar). Viren's nefarious intentions center around dismantling Pushpa's dreams, particularly her aspiration to launch her very own Patola weaving business. 
Through cunning schemes and malicious plots, Viren sets his sights on quashing Pushpa's indomitable spirit.

The narrative takes a suspenseful turn when Pushpa makes a pivotal decision to rally the women weavers. Seeking to empower them, she journeys to Raanki, only to be drawn into an unexpected invitation by none other than Viren himself. Could he be orchestrating a sinister plan to cripple Pushpa's ability to weave the coveted Patola fabric forever?

As Pushpa's challenges grow darker and the stakes higher, viewers are in for a roller-coaster ride of emotions, suspense, and the undying human spirit. 
Will Viren hurt Pushpa to an extent where she loses her ability to weave Patola? Tune in to Sony SAB to witness this gripping saga of triumph against adversity.
Karuna Pandey, who plays the character of Pushpa, said, “Pushpa as a character is facing many issues in her entrepreneurial journey because she challenged Viren. Being a confident and goal-driven person, Pushpa is determined to take whatever comes her way and provide the women with the due share for their work. As an actor, when my character is fighting for such a noble cause and standing up for herself gives me immense happiness and confidence to give my best.”
Stay tuned and watch Pushpa Impossible, Mon-Sat, 9:30 PM for more twists only on Sony SAB


 

Exclusive! “It has to be the travel and adventure which made me say yes for the movie” Apoorva Arora on her movie Lost and Found
MUMBAI: Actress Apoorva Arora is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have an acting space, we have...
Pandya Store: Amba’s Masterstroke to call Off Dhaval and Natasha's wedding
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Exclusive! Ananya Panday on joining the cast of Dream Girl 2, “Nushrratt was amazing in the first one, I loved her work”
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will next be seen in Dream Girl 2. The film is a sequel to the 2019...
Exclusive! “This story has the heart on the right place” Rithvik Dhanjani on his movie Lost And Found
MUMBAI: Actor Rithvik Dhanjani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting...
Vanshaj: Woah! DJ plans an idea in Kartik’s mind
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Odd! Viren invites Pushpa to the Janmashtmi celebrations
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
