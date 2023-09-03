Will Pushpa Impossible's Devi be able to save Pushpa and their daughters from the kidnappers?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 13:31
Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible is the story of Pushpa, who with her cheery disposition, optimistic mindset, and unique approach toward life, has captured our hearts. The show is going through interesting plot twists as Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) and Devi’s (Urvashi Dholakia) daughters have been kidnapped. In the turn of events, while trying to rescue their daughters Raashi and Roshni, Pushpa herself gets kidnapped.
So far, in the storyline, viewers have witnessed how Devi has been approached by Vasundhara and Dilip to bail him out of the jail. Devi on listening to her conscious takes the decision of not fighting his case and instead supports Pushpa. In the meantime, the goons kidnap Raashi and Roshni while Devi and Pushpa frantically start looking out for their daughters, Pushpa also gets trapped by the goons

The way Devi catches the kidnappers and saves all three, Pushpa, Raashi, and Roshni, will be thrilling watch for the viewers!

Karuna Pandey, who plays the role of Pushpa Patel, said, “Being a criminal lawyer and also a single mother Devi Singh Shekhawat displays the depth and intensity of the character. The forthcoming episodes will beautifully showcase the equation two women, Devi and Pushpa share when it’s their family's safety and wellbeing at stake. The way both these strong female characters come together and save their daughters from the kidnappers will be nerve wracking to  watch for the audience.”

Stay tuned and watch Pushpa Impossible, Mon-Sat, 9:30 PM for more twists only on Sony SAB

Pushpa Impossible Pushpa Sony Sab Raashi Roshni Karuna Pandey Urvashi Dholakia Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 13:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
High Drama! Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupama together, Vanraj feels sad
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sexy! Check out these hottest looks of Karishma Tanna
MUMBAI :Karishma Tanna is an actress, model and anchor who predominantly works in Hindi films and television shows. She...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dheeraj Dhoopar to enter the show as Sai’s new lover? Read on to know the truth…
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Stunning! Check out these glamorous looks of Divya Agarwal
MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is an actress, model and dancer known for participating in several reality shows. She is the...
Stylish! Check out these chic tops slayed by Kanika Mann
MUMBAI: Kanika Mann is an actress who primarily works in Hindi television and Punjabi films. She made her acting debut...
Recent Stories
satish
Latest Update! Satish Kaushik passed away: His body to arrive in the afternoon, cremation to take place at 5 pm

Latest Video

Related Stories
GHKKPM
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dheeraj Dhoopar to enter the show as Sai’s new lover? Read on to know the truth…
Dhruv Tara
Will Dhruv come to know that Tara is living in his house in Sony SAB’s romance drama Dhruv Tara?
MasterChef India 7
MasterChef India 7: Chef Ranveer Brar left amazed with Haryana’s Gurkirat Singh’s Arabic creation of ‘Qatayef with Cinnamon Tea’
Zohaib Siddiqui
Exclusive! Zohaib Siddiqui to enter star Plus’s Imlie
Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya
Exclusive! Priyamvada Kant & Monu Kanojiya roped in for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre separates from husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years, says “some damages are beyond repair…”